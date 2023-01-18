Portland man says his car’s been broken into twice in three months

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is sharing his story after his vehicle was targeted by thieves twice in three months.

After connecting with other drivers, he now believes his car was chosen because of its brand name.

Malachi Hopkins said Sunday started like any other day, but that quickly changed around three o’clock.

“On my computer and my mom comes into my room and says Malachi there’s some people circling your car, looking at it,” Hopkins said.

He said he immediately ran outside to check on his car parked in his northeast Portland neighborhood.

“I see the suspect directly in the driver seat,” Hopkins said.

That’s when he said he started taking a video on his phone.

“He must have been no older than like 16 or 17,” Hopkins said. “Was trying to get the screwdriver out of the ignition.”

Hopkins said this is the second time his car’s been targeted in three months.

“The first time was at the northwest Target in Jantzen Beach,” Hopkins said. “I come out of the store and realize there’s a hole, a glass is broken in my car.”

This time he posted that video to social media hoping someone would know the suspect.

“A past high school classmate saying she knew the individual,” Hopkins said. “I contacted the police again and let them know I do have a name. There is a felony arrest warrant out for this person.”

But he also discovered he wasn’t alone.

“Within two hours there was comments,” Hopkins said.

He said he connected with other drivers who said their Kias were also targeted within the last year, and said he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence.

“There was video of a guy basically letting the social public know how to break into Kias,” Hopkins said.

And said he’s planning to sell his car.

“Even the police officer who helped with the case said probably the best thing to do is to sell your car because it’s not worth the trouble you’ve been in,” Hopkins said.

He said he did file a police report. And said repair costs are coming out of pocket, so he started a GoFundMe you can find here.

