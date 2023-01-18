Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023.

Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, police found 24-year-old Amado Santos suffering from a life-threatening gunshot.

SEE ALSO: Body found in Columbia River in 1998 identified 24 years later using forensic genealogy

Santos was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, PPB says.

Karen Wilklund lives in apartments nearby and told FOX she knew Santos well.

“This person was loved. He was loved by a lot of people,” Wilklund says. “He was a pillar in our community and for him to be gone it’s just, I can’t wrap my head around it.”

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone who has information about the incident and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0441 or Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0768 and reference case number 23-14764.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.