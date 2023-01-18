Reser Stadium renovations nearing completion in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been one year since the start of the demolition of Reser Stadium; the new and improved home of the Beavers is being designed with the fan in mind.

There will be press boxes, suites, game operations and coaches’ booths. Then on the club level, crews were installing ceiling frames, and once they pass an inspection, they can begin installing sheetrock next week. Crews say they will get rid of the crane at the end of the week. The last bit of work with the crane is to load steel stadium steeps and handrails.

Seating is set to begin mid-February. Scott Barnes, VP & Director of Athletics, says there is so much enthusiasm from the fans, that the new premium seating is already sold out. And Beaver Street is something everyone should look forward to.

“Tying the north to the south together with Beaver Street so that our patrons can walk all the way around the stadium now for the first time was a goal that we wanted to make sure we hit,” says Barnes.

Barnes says they saw some market escalations very early and covered that with fundraising and ever since, they’ve been within the $161 million budget.

During the 2022 football season, fans got a close-up glimpse of construction.

“It told its own story throughout the season because every home game something was new,” says Barnes. “It was exciting for our fans just to just be able see the progress at all the time and it was mentioned all the time how quickly things seem to be coming together.”

Everything is set to be completed by June 2023, just in time for Beaver football.

