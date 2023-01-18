Tigard police looking for burglary suspect

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a salon burglary on New Year’s Eve.

Just before 7 a.m., a man was caught on camera breaking the glass door to a salon on the 11505 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. After robbing the place, he left through the same door.

The suspect is a young man who was wearing shorts, tall socks, tennis shoes, a beanie, a sweatshirt under a vest and gold chain necklaces.

Tigard Police posted the surveillance video on their YouTube:

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-718-2717 or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.