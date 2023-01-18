Tigard police looking for burglary suspect
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tigard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a salon burglary on New Year’s Eve.
Just before 7 a.m., a man was caught on camera breaking the glass door to a salon on the 11505 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. After robbing the place, he left through the same door.
The suspect is a young man who was wearing shorts, tall socks, tennis shoes, a beanie, a sweatshirt under a vest and gold chain necklaces.
Tigard Police posted the surveillance video on their YouTube:
Anyone with information is asked to call 503-718-2717 or email tips@tigard-or.gov.
