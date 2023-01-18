Woodburn police seek help locating missing 25-year-old man

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 8, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. by a friend at the Smith Creek Apartments, located at 800 Kirksey Street. He was reported missing by family on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Police said Gomez-Rosales is known to drive a black Chevrolet Cheyenne with no license plate. The location of the vehicle is not currently known.

Gomez-Rosales is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 215 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the word “Sadie” on his lower forearm near his wrist, and has a medical issue that causes quarter sized bald spots on the back and sides of his head. Police said he was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts, flip-flops, a gold chain, and had left behind a set of car keys when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Gomez-Rosales’ whereabouts is asked to call Woodburn police at 503-982-2345 and reference case number 23-482.

