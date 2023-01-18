Yamhill County says deputy, middle school students likely exposed to fentanyl

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says middle school students and a deputy are likely affected by fentanyl exposure.

A YCSO deputy responded to the Willamina Middle School Tuesday to conduct a bathroom check in a modular classroom regarding a suspicious odor. Once on scene, the deputy noticed a strong “acid smell” before requesting students and staff leave the building.

According to the YCSO, the deputy quickly began feeling ill, showing signs of a possible overdose. Other students also reported feeling unwell.

Fire and emergency services responded and began giving aid to the affected students, while one was taken to Salem Hospital.

Officials say the on-duty deputy received treatment and a toxicity screening is pending.

According to deputies, evidence was collected, indicating a student may have been burning counterfeit M30 pills laced with fentanyl on a piece of tin foil in the bathroom.

YCSO is raising concern after multiple documented fentanyl overdoses within the last four days, one being deadly. Because of the rise in overdoses, deputies are raising concerns a “potent batch” of counterfeit pulls may be circulating the area.

