2nd whale carcass washes ashore on Oregon coast, 100 yards north of first.

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - A second beached whale has washed ashore on the Oregon coast, roughly 100 yards north of a sperm whale that washed ashore at Fort Stevens State Park just last week.

According to the Seaside Aquarium, the whale is a baby Gray whale, roughly 12 feet in length. The aquarium says the whale has been dead for some time before washing ashore Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Whale washed up on Oregon coast was killed by ship strike, necropsy reveals

Unlike the sperm whale found Saturday, the aquarium says there’s no indication the Gray whale was killed by a ship strike, although nothing will be confirmed until a necropsy is performed.

During this time of the year, Gray whales are migrating south to their birthing and breeding grounds near Baja, the aquarium says.

