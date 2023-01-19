3 people, 3 dogs displaced after house fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Red Cross is helping three people who were forced out of their southeast Portland home by an early morning fire.

The fire started just after 3 a.m. at a home in the 17100 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Portland Fire & Rescue says a person walked up to a nearby fire station to report the fire.

Firefighters were able to arrive within seconds and quickly extinguish the fire. No one was hurt.

PF&R said two adults, one child and their three dogs now need another place to stay due to the damage.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

