Deeply Rooted sports bar serves up plant-based bar favorites

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Deeply Rooted sports bar has set its roots in Northeast Portland. The spot offers up not only plant-based food and drinks, but also a golf and soccer simulator, pool tables, darts and a massive screen to watch your favorite teams! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bar to get an inside look.

You can visit Deeply Rooted every day starting at noon, and visit them online here.

