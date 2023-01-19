Dry, Partly Cloudy Day

Happy Thursday everyone! We had some snow falling up at Mt. Hood early this morning, a few showers at the north end of the coast and some areas of fog in the valley. Today will be dry with decreasing clouds for the metro and a high of 47. Tomorrow we will start with fog and freezing temperatures so be ready for some slick spots early on. The rest of the day Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday, overcast with a few showers moving in late morning to early afternoon, high 45 Partly sunny on Sunday, high 45. Monday through Wednesday plan on morning fog, then clouds and sun breaks, but mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Lows all week will fall to the low to mid 30s. No first alert weather days for the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.