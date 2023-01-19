Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by a Clackamas County grand jury on three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of coercion, and felon in possession of a firearm.

SEE ALSO: FBI Portland offers $25K reward for information on arsons at reproductive health centers

The charges stem from an incident that happened on the evening of Dec. 22, 2022. Clackamas County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance with a firearm in the 2100 block of South Jubb Road.

Arriving deputies were able to safely remove the family from the home and began communicating with Savage. Savage eventually exited the home with a handgun and refused to cooperate with commands to drop the weapon. Savage was then shot by Deputy Isaac Baily and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The grand jury also found the use of deadly physical force by Deputy Baily was justified and lawful.

Savage’s trial is scheduled to begin March 3.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.