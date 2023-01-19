Fog Forming Overnight, Gradual Clearing Friday

Good afternoon! It’s been a cool & dry day across the Pacific Northwest. Clouds have been pretty stubborn to clear out across the metro area, which is typical for this time of year. Most cities in the metro should end the day in the mid 40s. Clouds will continue to clear out tonight. Considering we have light wind and moist surfaces, widespread valley fog is likely to form. Be prepared for dense fog on your Friday A.M. commute. Clouds will struggle to clear out Friday, especially in the central Willamette Valley & the Yamhill Valley. Some cities may not climb out of the 30s. For those that clear out by early afternoon, highs should reach the low to mid 40s.

Our next round of rain will move in on Saturday. Initially, rain will arrive to the coast between the mid to late morning. Rain will spread into our western valleys during the afternoon, and snow will arrive to the Cascades after that. This system may be a bit wetter than previously anticipated. Some of our high resolution computer models are pumping out about 1/4-1/3″ of rain in our western valleys. The snow level should be around 4,000 feet as the precipitation arrives to the Cascades. By the end of the day, the snow level will sink to about 2,000 feet. We’re expecting about 2-5 inches of new snow at the ski resorts.

Conditions will dry out Sunday and early next week as high pressure rebuilds over the West Coast. Ridging overhead will promote more valley inversions, so each morning could feature some degree of low clouds & fog. Our nights will be pretty chilly over the next week, with temps falling into the 30s (and outlying spots dropping into the 20s).

