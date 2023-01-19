Former Beaverton teacher arrested for sex abuse

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Hillsboro man and former Beaverton teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of sex abuse, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said Matthew Knorr’s charges come from events that happened during his employment teaching at the Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering, a Beaverton District School located at 10740 Northeast Walker Road. He has not taught at the school since November 2021, police said.

Knorr was booked into the Washington County Jail, where he remains in custody on bail set at $750,000.

No further information was released at this time.

Detective Megan Linn of the Hillsboro Police Department is investigating the case and can be reached by email at megan.linn@hillsboro-oregon.gov or by calling (503) 681-2336.

