Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire

Damage done to Javier's Tacos on NE Fourth Plain Boulevard
Damage done to Javier's Tacos on NE Fourth Plain Boulevard(Vancouver Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:35 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources, however the fire department said those resources were ultimately not used.

Crews used a saw to cut a hole in the roof of the restaurant to allow heat and smoke to lift out of the building. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

