Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources, however the fire department said those resources were ultimately not used.

Crews used a saw to cut a hole in the roof of the restaurant to allow heat and smoke to lift out of the building. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

