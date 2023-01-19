New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Incident Response Program has launched a new website that will allow Portlanders to see how crews are responding to reported homeless campsites.

The dashboard launched on Wednesday and gives the public the ability to see in detail how reports are being handled. This is what happens after someone calls 311 or reports a camp online. Within three to four days, a team of two will be sent out to the location where a camp was reported. The crew will determine if the camp is high, medium, or low risk by using criteria that incorporate 10 categories including criminal data, the amount of garbage, the obstruction to ADA walkways, and the amount of drug paraphernalia. The public can then see what the campsite is rated on the dashboard with a description of what was found and photos. The camp’s location on the map will show when it was posted to be cleaned up and the day it was cleaned.

SEE ALSO: Yamhill County says deputy, middle school students likely exposed to fentanyl

Mayor Ted Wheeler sent FOX 12 a statement about the website:

“I am grateful to the IRP and Street Services Coordination Center teams for working to build this valuable resource which is part of my commitment to good governance, increased transparency, and improved responsiveness to our community.”

Dean Luckowicze works at a business near a high-risk campsite in Northwest Portland. He applauds the city for creating this dashboard so he can how crews are handling reports.

“I think it’s fantastic because I think it’s really a long time coming. We have a beautiful city and it’s great to get back to that.”

If you’d like to visit the dashboard you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.