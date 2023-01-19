Portland woman pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Lilith Saer pleaded guilty Wednesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing at a Capitol building. Other charges against her - including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and entering and remaining in a restricted building - were dropped as part of her plea agreement.

SEE ALSO: 2nd whale carcass washes ashore on Oregon coast, 100 yards north of first

Saer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

Saer was arrested in July 2022 in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

According to court documents, the FBI were able to identify her after numerous tips on Twitter identified photos of Saer at the Capitol during the insurrection. The tips linked her with conspiracy group, QAnon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.