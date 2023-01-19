Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday.

PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.

According to officers, David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Southeast Powell when his 1999 Ford Escort was struck broadside by a westbound 1994 Chevrolet 2500 pickup driven by a 17-year-old male.

David was pronounced dead at the scene.

PPB says the 17-year-old remained at the crash site and has been cooperating with officers. The teen has not been charged or cited, according to officials.

This is the third deadly traffic crash of the year in Portland.

