Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store

Glass on the floor at a Barnes & Noble at the Lloyd center after a car crashed into a window.
Glass on the floor at a Barnes & Noble at the Lloyd center after a car crashed into a window.(Daniel D Walker)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night.

Glass on the floor of a Barnes & Noble store at the Llyod Center after a car crashed through a...
Glass on the floor of a Barnes & Noble store at the Llyod Center after a car crashed through a window.(Daniel D Walker)

Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said the driver shared their insurance information and the car was towed away from the scene.

No injuries or major damage to the building were reported.

