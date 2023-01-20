Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police

FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at 9113 Northeast 68th Street. Witnesses reported that John Jamison threatened to get a firearm and kill two of his neighbors.

Police said when they arrived, they found “probable cause” to arrest Jamison. However, Jamison refused to leave his home and threatened to kill police if they approached his yard, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., police obtained a warrant allowing them to enter Jamison’s house and take him into custody. Due to the violent threats, a tactical police team was sent to serve the warrant.

Police said they arrested Jamison in his front yard after shooting him with a Taser.

He was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center before being booked at the Clark County Jail.

