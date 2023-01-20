‘Forever indebted’: Family, neighbors mourn year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic.

Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind the gas station, you can see the victim’s friends and family called him “Nacho.” They said it’s a nickname taken from his grandfather’s name.

A Portland family said their world changed forever on Monday.

“Amado Santos Tello,” Erica Santos, Amado’s sister, said.

“I just went blank. Didn’t know what to think. My little brother you know. Is it true?” Rolando Santos Tello, Amado’s brother, said.

24-year-old Amado was one of five siblings. His older sister said she was home that day and heard the gunshots at the 76 gas station he worked at nearby.

“I asked my brother, hey what were those gunshots,” Erica said. “I didn’t hear from my brother anymore.”

Portland police said they responded to Northeast 102nd Avenue to reports of a shooting. They said Amado was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police said this is the first deadly shooting of the year.

The daughter of a witness who was at the scene said in the final moments of his life, Amado saved her mother’s life.

“My mom said the last bullet that they let off was aimed at her. And Nacho pushed her out of the way,” Veronica said. “The fact that his last living act was to push my mother out of harm’s way goes to who he was at the core. I am forever indebted to that act.”

This week, those who knew Nacho in the Hazelwood neighborhood are remembering and honoring him.

“Everybody loved him. Everybody can always come through and just grab something to eat,” a friend said.

“Go to the beach together, barbeque late nights,” his girlfriend said.

“That’s what kept us together. The barbeques he’d throw in the summertime,” a friend said.

“He didn’t deserve that, he was a good kid,” a friend said.

Now those who love Nacho said they’re praying for closure.

“I’m not at peace yet because I didn’t say my final goodbye to him and because the person who did this to him is still out there,” Graciela Santos Tello, Amado’s sister, said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police detectives.

And that friend who said Amado saved her mom’s life has set up a GoFundMe to help Amado’s family with funeral costs.

