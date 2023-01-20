Gresham police seeking witnesses to attempted sexual assault at park

Gresham police officers hold rally amidst staffing shortage.
Gresham police officers hold rally amidst staffing shortage.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is seeking witnesses to an attack and attempted sexual assault at a Gresham park Thursday.

According to officers, the attack was reported at 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park. Arriving police conducted a search of the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Gresham P.D. describes the suspect as a Latino male in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-3 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a beige or pink-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A detective assigned to the case is asking for the public’s assistance in locating any witnesses who were in the area of the park and may have seen the suspect.

Gresham P.D. also asks residents in the area to check their home video surveillance and doorbell cameras to see if they captured any images of the suspect.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

