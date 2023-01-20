Hillsboro Hops hires first woman as manager, 2nd time in Minor League history

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Hops have hired Ronnie Gajownik as manager, the first woman to fill this position for the team, they announced on Friday.

Gajownik will be the first woman ever hired as a High-A manager, the second in Minor League Baseball history and the highest Minor League level a woman has managed, a Hops spokesperson said.

She was previously with the Hops in 2021 as the video coordinator before joining the Amarillo Sod Poodles coaching staff for the 2022 season, which included duties as first base coach.

Gajownik graduated from University of South Florida in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social science where she was a two-year starter on the softball team. Prior to joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in a player development role, she was an assistant at Liberty University and the University of Massachusetts.

The infielder also won a gold medal with USA Women’s baseball at the 2015 Pan American Games.

“I’m very grateful to Josh Barfield and the Diamondbacks for giving me the opportunity to begin my managerial career with the Hillsboro Hops,” Gajownik said. “I’m ecstatic to return to Hillsboro in this elevated role and am fortunate to start this journey with the awesome staff of Wright, Hernandez, Ramirez, Harrel and Mukohchi. A huge thank you to everyone who has helped me become the person and coach I am today.”

Also returning to Hillsboro is coach Ronald Ramirez, who was with the Hops in 2022. Gabriel Hernandez will join the team as pitching coach, with Ty Wright as the hitting coach. Athletic trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel will complete the staff, as announced by the Hops’ parent club, Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

The Hillsboro Hops will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary season throughout the 2023 campaign, with the home opener on April 11th at Ron Tonkin Field against the Seattle Mariners’ High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox.

More information on can be found at hillsborohops.com or by calling 503-640-0887.

