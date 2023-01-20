Nike closing downtown Seattle store

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (KPTV) - Nike will close its downtown Seattle store on Friday, Jan. 20, 2022.

A sign posted on the store on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pike Street announced the closing a week before.

“We look forward to serving you at Nike.com,” the sign said.

The downtown location opened in 1996.

The Downtown Seattle Association issued this statement:

“For several years, retailers have been evaluating changing needs for space and scale. We’ve seen that in urban areas since before the pandemic. We never like to see a downtown retailer choose to close and Niketown has been a great part of our retail mix through the years. We are excited about several newcomers who have opened their doors in recent months with more on the way. To help foster their success we need to ensure a safe and welcoming environment, something that’s been improving in downtown and is top of mind for our city leaders.”

