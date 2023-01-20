Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland.

According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found a dead man and the suspect or suspects had left the scene.

Portland police search a crime scene for evidence on Fri. Jan. 20, 2023. (KPTV)

During the investigation, detectives closed Northeast Prescott Street between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 47th Avenue.

Later, around 2:03 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call in the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street in the Montavilla neighborhood.

Portland police place a man in handcuffs at the scene of a shooting on Fri. Jan. 20, 2023. (KPTV)

When they arrived they found a man dead and another man who they believed was involved in the shooting who remained on scene. Police were not looking for further suspects.

During the investigation, Southeast Taylor Street was closed between Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast 86th Avenue.

Police urged anyone with information about these shootings to come forward.

