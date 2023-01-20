Parks & Rec begins proactive Portland tree care for first time in history with 2020 levy, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in Portland history, Portland Parks & Recreation has begun caring proactively for the city’s trees using funds from the 2020 Parks Local Option Levy, they announced on Thursday.

The Parks Levy is a five-year levy which began in June 2021.

Starting in October 2022, the Urban Forestry team has treated more than 70 trees in four city parks to prevent tree diseases throughout the city, PP&R said. The tree-treating project will continue through mid-2023, with the team treating one park per month. The tree maintenance also includes pruning and canopy lifting, which will increase public safety, enhance wildlife habitat and improve tree health, PP&R said.

“Prior to voters approving the Parks Levy, Portland Parks & Recreation never had the funds to proactively maintain and care for trees in Portland’s parks and green spaces,” said parks commissioner Dan Ryan. “The bureau’s work was limited by capacity and resources to only reactive work. Now, for the first time in the City’s history, trained, professional, experienced PP&R arborists are working on preserving and maintaining the City’s tree canopy in Portland’s parks and natural areas.”

PP&R also planted 1,467 trees in neighborhoods designated as priority areas, an 81% increase from the prior year, they said.

