PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland.

Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard after receiving reports of gunfire and a person injured.

Once on scene, officers found 27-year-old Ta Jheondre’ Mykell Price, of Burns, dead. A following autopsy confirmed Price died from multiple gunshot wounds.

SEE ALSO: Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem

Investigators have released surveillance footage of people they believe may have information regarding Price’s death. That video can be viewed here.

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder. (KPTV)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder. (KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.