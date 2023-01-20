PPB investigating 'suspicious death' after body found in Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a body was found at the bottom of an embankment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Thursday.

East Precinct officers responded at 6:07 p.m. to Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street where officers and paramedics found the body.

PPB says because of suspicious evidence at the scene, homicide detectives responded.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and will be announced following an autopsy, but PPB is considering the case a suspicious death investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889; or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466.

