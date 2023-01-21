EAGLE CREEK Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after they crashed on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek.

According to Clackamas Fire Rescue it marks the second major accident in the same area in just under two weeks.

2 in critical condition after wreck in Eagle Creek (Clackamas Fire)

It appeared that one of the cars rolled over in the crash and came to a rest on its roof. The other car had its roof peeled back, exposing the passenger compartment.

There were no further updates as of 9 a.m.

