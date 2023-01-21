6-year-old child dies in Salem, police investigating

FILE - Ambulance.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating after a 6-year-old child died in Salem on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Shortly before 9 a.m., emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken by ambulance to Salem Health where they later died, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed by the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The incident is being handled by the Salem Police Special Victims Unit as a suspicious death investigation.

No further information was released at this time.

