Breaking: Former Vancouver school custodian gets 10 years for voyeurism

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A judge sentenced 38-year-old James D. Mattson and former Vancouver school custodian to 10 years in prison on Friday, for over a hundred counts of voyeurism.

The prosecution asked for 15 years, while Mattson’s defense asked for the typical maximum for a voyeurism case which is five years, but the judge ruled that based on compelling victim statements and the sheer amount of voyeurism charges, the unprecedented nature of this case warranted a 10-year sentence.

Following the 10-year sentence, Mattson will also have three years of supervised release.

Mattson had at least 55 known victims and investigators believe there were likely more unknown victims.

In October 2022, Mattson was charged with with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting back in 2013 with videos taken in female staff bathrooms at Skyview High School. Vancouver Public Schools said Mattson started as a substitute custodian with the district in 2007 and was most recently a building operator and assistant flag football coach at Alki Middle School.

The initial report of voyeurism was made on Oct. 5, 2022 by school staff at Alki Middle School, but the district and police searched all the district buildings due to Mattson’s role.

Mattson had left school grounds by the time the incident was reported, and police said in October that he was not cooperating with the investigation that included a search of his home.

He was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022 and booked into the Clark County Jail.

The school district said all locker rooms and bathrooms in the district were searched and no devices were found. The district sent a statement on Oct. 13 about the arrest, which read in part: “Our students and staff and their safety are at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to support our young people and staff by making counselors available, and fully cooperating with the law enforcement.”

