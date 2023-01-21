Briefly wet & cool Saturday

Good morning!

It’s a very chilly morning out there! Hopefully you have the ice scraper handy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s across the metro area to start the day. Fog is also developing in areas and will continue to develop as the sun rises. Expect to start the day with fog and low clouds. Sometime late morning to early afternoon, rain will return to the area. We will see that rain for a short period before drying out in the afternoon and even getting a little sunshine. As that wet weather arrives, it’s possible that some of us see it fall as a wintry mix at first, before it’s just rain. This wet weather will dump a good amount of snow at the mountain, somewhere around 2-6″. Temperatures will be cool, only reaching highs in the low 40s.

The cooler weather continues for the next few days, but we should be drier. Sunday will be mostly dry with clouds and highs in the low 40s. Monday isn’t much warmer and does bring another chance for a brief shower in the morning, but then a much drier day from there.

Heading into next week, we will see many of our mornings start with low clouds and fog. Winds remain light through the week. We may be staying drier, but that doesn’t mean we’re getting lots of blue skies. Temperatures will be warming by the middle of the week though, back to average in the upper 40s.

