Caught on Camera: Thief caught stealing mail off Beaverton porch

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton neighborhood is on high alert after a porch pirate has been seen around the area stealing Amazon packages and mail.

In the last 72 hours, at least two people have posted about the same suspect in the Cedar Hills area.

Logan St. Marie was one of those victims. He had his mail stolen and said, “you feel exposed.” He mentioned he doubts it’s anything important. “You know, it’s not a good feeling. Why go after an innocent person? What did I do to them?”

St. Marie says his community looks out for each other, “you know, we protect one another.” A factor in why his experience was shared on the NextDoor app, to let others know to be on the lookout for a woman with pink and brown hair driving a white KIA with no plates. The description of the woman who was caught on camera stealing his mail.

“You know,” he said. “That’s my personal information.”

Meanwhile, from across the street, Logan’s aunt Rhonda St. Marie says she watched the white KIA pull up through her window and had a bad feeling about it. She confronted the suspect’s as they made out with her nephew’s mail.

“I come running out of my place,” she said, “saying, ‘put it back! Put the mail back, it’s not yours!’”

Seeing his aunt running across the street in the video didn’t surprise Logan, as he describes her as being similar to having a second camera across the street.

“I could have a buddy parked here and within a minute,” Logan laughed, “she’s like ‘Hey, someone’s in your front yard.’ I’m like, ‘I know.’”

While the suspects escaped, they were captured nearly clipping Rhonda with their car on Logan’s doorstep camera. Then, they nearly got into an accident while merging onto the road.

“After they got away,” Rhonda said pounding her fist, “I’m like, ‘No! They can’t get away!’”

Logan, concerned for his aunt, asked, “is it really worth hitting someone with your car over some junk mail or newspaper?”

Rhonda is an aunt who is more than willing to protect her nephew’s home, which once was her own.

“In fact,” Rhonda reminisced, “I grew up in this house.”

The two hope the suspect is caught. Altogether, Rhonda wants to see the crime to come to an end.

“It’s really gotten out of hand,” she said.

“You don’t just take someone’s stuff. That’s just not right,” her nephew added.

Logan installed his porch camera after a break-in a couple of years ago and says he often sees people roaming around his front yard at early hours of the morning. He shares what his camera captures with his neighbors.

Police say the suspect and KIA have been caught on camera in the same neighborhood recently.

