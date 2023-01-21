Four show dogs missing after van theft in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Four show dogs are missing after the van that was carrying them was stolen in Portland on Saturday morning.

At 7:45 a.m., Portland officers responded to a report of the theft of a van from the parking lot of a hotel in the 12200 block of North Jantzen Drive in the Hayden Island neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they learned that the van was left running briefly in the parking lot when a suspect jumped in and drove away. Four terriers were in crates in the van.

The van is a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris cargo van, dark blue in color, with no plates and a temporary tag in the rear window. There was a handicap placard and a Rose City Dog Show parking pass in the front window. The van has a metal divider between the passenger compartment and the cargo area. It has tinted windows on the sides and rear hatch.

The owner added that the dogs are in red metal east coast crates. There is also a red Best in Show Trolley in the back.

The public is asked to keep an eye out for the van. If you see it, call 911, although keep in mind that there are likely similar vans that are unrelated. Please only call if there is reason to believe that it is the stolen van. The van in question has NO PLATES and a temp tag in the rear window.

The dogs inside the van are terrier breed.

If you have information that is not immediately time sensitive, e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and refer to case number 23-19222.

