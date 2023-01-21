Legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Bill Schonely has died at 93 years old.

The report comes from long time PDX sportswriter Kerry Eggers who co-wrote Schonelys autobiography.

Schonely is probably the most famous and beloved broadcaster in Portland history and the long time voice of the Blazers who coined the phrase “Rip City”.

FOX 12 interviewed Schonely at the last Blazer game he attended, on December 4, 2022.

Schonely was the team’s official play-by-play broadcaster for its first 28 years, before moving into an ambassador role for the team.

He officially retired in June after 52 years with the organization.

This story is developing at will be updated.



