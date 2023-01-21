Portland man suspected of murder over disabled parking space denied bail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man charged with the Nov. 23, 2022 death of 45-year-old Raja McCallister was denied bail on Thursday according to documents filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Teddy Wayne Hall, Sr. is suspected of shooting and killing McCallister during an argument about a disabled parking space in an apartment complex parking lot, according to court documents.

At about 8 p.m. on Nov. 23, police responded to apartments on the 4000 block of Southeast 37th Avenue after reports of a shooting.

They found McCallister suffering from four gunshot wounds, and despite medical aid, he was declared dead at the scene.

According to court documents, witnesses told police that McCallister was a frequent guest at the complex, as he was dating a resident.

On that day at about 7 p.m., McCallister saw Hall park his vehicle in a reserved parking space. Allegedly, McCallister confronted Hall and asked him to move his vehicle.

About half an hour later, McCallister and his partner went outside to walk a dog. During that time, Hall allegedly came back outside and “was staring Mr. McCallister down,” according to court documents.

Witnesses said a woman who was dating Hall came out and started “yelling and cursing” at McCallister, escalating the situation.

McCallister’s partner began to film the altercation on her phone.

Then, allegedly, she saw Hall draw a gun and shoot McCallister four times.

“McCallister begged for his life by saying ‘please stop’ and ‘I’m sorry,’” court documents say.

Another witness said McCallister ran between the vehicles to try to get away after the first shot.

Court documents say the medical examiner’s Nov. 26 autopsy determined the bullets that struck McCallister’s torso likely entered from his back.

After allegedly driving away from the scene, Hall was found and arrested by police. Police said Hall told them he thought McCallister was reaching for a gun and felt threatened, according to court documents.

The cell phone footage shot by McCallister’s partner do not seem to show any weapon in his hand, and police said they did not find any firearms in the parking lot.

