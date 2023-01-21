PPB: Man charged in deadly Montavilla neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 38-year-old man has been charged in connection to a deadly Montavilla neighborhood shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded at 2:03 a.m. to a shooting call in the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street.

When they arrived, they found one man dead and Christopher A. Grohs, 38, who they believed was involved in the shooting still at the scene.

Grohs was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

During the investigation, Southeast Taylor Street was closed between Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast 86th Avenue.

