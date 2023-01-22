2 teens arrested after carjacking, police chase from Vancouver to Clackamas Co.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after a police chase from Vancouver, Wash. into Clackamas County, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

At about 3 p.m., police responded to a carjacking at the Vancouver Mall at 8900 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.

The victim told police that she had just parked her car and was walking toward the mall when the suspects appeared and demanded her keys. She said one threatened her with a knife. Out of fear for her safety, she handed over her keys and the two suspects got into her car and drove off.

She was not injured.

Soon after, police spotted her stolen car and attempted to pull the car over. However, police said the car sped off. Vancouver police followed the car south into Clackamas County.

Police did not say how or when the car stopped, only that the suspects, two teenage boys aged 13 and 14, were arrested in Clackamas County and booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

An emergency warrant has been entered for extradition into Washington for charges that include carjacking, eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Vancouver police.

No further information is available at this time.

