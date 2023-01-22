Drier End to Weekend

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Our chilly mornings continue this morning for much of the metro area. Temperatures are more mild around Portland and to the east, but under clearer skies, the west side of the metro has cooled to around freezing or below. Expect to wake up to some patchy fog, and possibly a little bit of sunshine, but clouds will increase through the morning. It’s also possible to see some light drizzle or a light shower this morning. We expect a mostly cloudy day, with some sunbreaks through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 40s for most.

Tomorrow it looks possible that we see some light showers pass through early in the morning, but the rest of the day looks dry and cloudy. For much of this week, expect fog to settle in in the morning and then be slow to clear through the day. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s for several days, before warming back to average in the middle of the week. Overnight lows will remain chilly, in the mid 30s.

High pressure will keep the majority of our workweek dry and winds will be light. As we near the end of the week, models are disagreeing about the chance of precipitation. Right now, it looks like we could see some showers arriving for your Friday and Saturday, but how much precipitation we see there is unclear.

We don’t see much more snow at the mountain for a little bit. Some snow showers will continue this morning and we could see up to another inch. We’ll be drier for a period. We are keeping our eye on the end of the week for the return of rain to Portland, but also snow to the mountains. If the rain returns, it will mean more snow in the Cascades, if not though, the mountain will likely remain dry as well.

