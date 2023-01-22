Mainly cloudy Sunday, mostly dry & mild next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had some brief excitement this morning as a cold front punched through, bringing many of us in the metro area a combination of snow, ice pellets and rain. We knew this was a possibility, but because the precipitation arrived a hair earlier than expected from previous model runs, it was just cold enough still to give us those mixed showers before the air warmed up and things transitioned to rain closer to midday. That transition happened fairly quickly, so we call this a “conversational snow” that doesn’t really impact your life. We did see a bit of sticking up in the hills, though! And it was sure pretty to watch for a little bit.

PDX recorded just under a tenth of an inch of rain for the day, and we saw some sunshine later in the afternoon. Snow showers will continue in the mountains overnight, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Cascades until early tomorrow morning.

We won’t be quite as cold tonight thanks to some additional cloud cover, and we should stay mainly dry through the day Sunday. High temperatures in the metro area will top out in the low to mid 40s to wrap up your weekend.

A high pressure system is setting up off our coast and will linger there for most of the next week, which means we’ll be dry and mild-- but gray-- through Thursday. We’ll likely see morning fog and clouds that could be stubborn to clear out Monday through Wednesday. Plan on pretty seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for a good chunk of the week.

We may see a few showers on Friday as that high pressure system slides west. This will also allow colder air from the north to work its way in, dropping our temperatures a bit next weekend.

