Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room Bar at 1034 Baseline Street after several people called 911. Witnesses told police that the suspect fired several shots into the parking lot ground before driving away.

Police said surveillance footage showed the suspect and his vehicle, giving them a description of the man.

At about 3 a.m., an officer with Hillsboro Police Department stopped the vehicle at Northwest Meek Road and Northwest Starr Boulevard in Hillsboro.

The driver, identified as Michael James Contreas, was arrested without incident. Police said they also found a gun and several bullet casings in the vehicle.

Contreas was booked into the Washington County Jail, where his charges included unlawful use of and concealing a weapon, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

