Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in Ryderwood, Wash. after reports of a shooting. Police found a woman with three gunshot wounds and conscious in her front yard. She had been shot twice in her torso and once in her forearm.

Police said her neighbors were giving her first aid and help when they arrived.

She was taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment.

Her husband, Lawrence Montero, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and detectives searched the house after obtaining a warrant.

On Saturday afternoon, detectives were able to interview the woman in the hospital where she is continuing to recover from her injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.