Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

FILE - gun
FILE - gun(Pexels)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in Ryderwood, Wash. after reports of a shooting. Police found a woman with three gunshot wounds and conscious in her front yard. She had been shot twice in her torso and once in her forearm.

Police said her neighbors were giving her first aid and help when they arrived.

She was taken to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment.

Her husband, Lawrence Montero, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and detectives searched the house after obtaining a warrant.

On Saturday afternoon, detectives were able to interview the woman in the hospital where she is continuing to recover from her injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Gun with bullets
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
Show dogs stolen in Portland on Sat. Jan. 21, 2023.
Four show dogs missing after van theft in Portland
VIDEO: Bystanders don't react as man is beaten with hammer in broad daylight in downtown Seattle
VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle
2 in critical condition after wreck in Eagle Creek
2 in critical condition after wreck in Eagle Creek