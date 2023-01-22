Woman wanted for armed robbery in Rock Creek area, police say; suspected accomplice arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old Portland woman is wanted for armed robbery in the Rock Creek area after her suspected accomplice was arrested Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex at 18700 Northwest Rock Creek Circle after a man reported seeing a man and woman driving a car that had been stolen from him on Thursday.

The man told police he saw his car near Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest West Union Boulevard. He said he pulled up next to his stolen vehicle and told the occupants that the car was stolen.

Allegedly, the car sped away and the victim followed them to the apartment complex. The victim then walked toward the two people, later identified as Leelani Hola and 34-year-old Derek Nebreja of Beaverton.

The victim said Nebreja drew a handgun and pointed it at him, so he retreated to his car and began to drive away. Allegedly, Nebreja continued to follow him on foot, still aiming a gun at the victim.

Police said they surrounded the area and found Nebreja inside the apartment complex about 15 minutes after arriving. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Nebreja was booked into the Washington County Jail, where his charges include robbery, unlawful use of, and felon in possession of, a weapon and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The suspected accomplice, Leelani Hola, is still wanted by police:

Asian woman.

About 5-foot, 7-inches tall.

Weighs about 175 pounds.

Wanted for robbery and unlawful use of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.

