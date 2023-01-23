Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by police in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A robbery suspect armed with a gun was shot and killed by officers in Salem Monday morning, the police department confirmed.

Officers first responded to an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5250 Commercial Street Southeast. Police said the suspect then went to the nearby Planet Fitness as officers responded.

According to police, the suspect then ran to the NAPA Auto Parts at 5105 Commercial Street Southeast where officers confronted the suspect in the parking lot and gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and died at the scene. Police said no officers were injured.

The suspect’s name and the name of the involved officers have not yet been released.

UPDATE: @SalemPoliceDept confirm a suspect was shot and killed by officers after police were called to an armed robbery at a nearby Walmart. Press release says officers followed suspect to Napa Auto Parts at Commercial and Kuebler where gunfire was exchanged and suspect killed. — Adrian Thomas (@adrianbthomas) January 23, 2023

Commercial Street was shut down southbound at Kuebler and northbound at Barnes Road during the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No other details about the shooting has been released by police at this time.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

