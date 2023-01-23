Banks man dies after crashing car into tree off Hwy 47

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after crashing his car into a tree along Highway 47 on Saturday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 47, near milepost 87.

OSP said an investigation showed a Dodge Avenger was involved in a minor rear-end crash just north of Banks. The driver then fled the scene, going south on Highway 47 through Banks. According to OSP, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the car went off the shoulder and hit a tree on the westbound side of the highway.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Glennard Devon Purvee, of Banks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 47 was closed for about three hours during the investigation.

