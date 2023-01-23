Dry but gray days ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another chilly start to the day, with some areas west and south of the metro seeing below-freezing low temperatures on Sunday. It was in the upper 20s in Hillsboro and Newberg. Portland topped out at 49 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies.

We could see a bit more sunshine tomorrow afternoon after some patchy morning fog and clouds, but it’s tricky to predict how quickly or how much those conditions will clear. We could stay cloudy and remain in the low 40s, or see sunshine and warm into the mid 40s. It’s still going to be a cold morning- especially in the south valleys and east of the Cascades. Those areas could get some freezing fog, which would make for slippery road conditions. Everybody should be staying dry tomorrow, although there’s a slight chance for a morning shower along the coast.

Gray weather will likely set in for the rest of the week, but it looks totally dry until Friday. Plan on morning fog and clouds that will be slow to clear over the next several days as a high pressure system sets us up for a possible inversion in the valleys- basically smooshing the clouds down into lower elevations. High temperatures will warm into the upper 40s by midweek.

As the high pressure system nudges west this weekend, it’ll allow for cooler air to drop in from the north. That’s also going to give us a few showers Friday and maybe Saturday, plus cool our high temperatures back down into the low 40s by next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.