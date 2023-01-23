Foggy Morning, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Happy Monday. We are starting off with some patchy fog. Look for skies to clear by this afternoon and warming to 45 degrees. Tomorrow through Thursday we will start with areas of fog with some afternoon clearing an highs in the mid to upper 40s. The next decent chance of rain isn’t until Friday with a high of 48. Shower chances go into Saturday, high 45. Sunday should be nice and dry with partly cloudy skies and a high of 41. No First Alert Weather days for at least the next week.

