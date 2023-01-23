Highway 30 reopens with two-way traffic after landslide

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday that Highway 30 is open to two-way traffic after a large landslide and semi-truck crash closed the road on November 29.

SEE ALSO: Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

The crash and landslide closed down both lanes of Highway 30 at milepost 74. On December 2, ODOT cleared enough debris to open one lane with flaggers.

SEE ALSO: Hwy 30 opens with 1-lane flaggers as landslide cleanup continues

“This was a large landslide compared to other landslides that we get in the coast range,” ODOT District 1 Maintenance Manager Mark Buffington said. “The rock was definitely larger than what we are used to. We usually just get mud and trees.”

ODOT is still working to clear debris to open the third lane and restore side barriers. It will be working to open the passing lane over the next several weeks, but there is no estimated date as to when that will happen.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.