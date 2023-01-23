Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

police lights
police lights(CNN Newsource/file)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens

Steffens was booked into the Lewis County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.

LCSO said an autopsy will be scheduled to confirm the cause of death. No more information has been released.

LCSO asks anyone with information to call them at (360) 748-9286, or to call the Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Evidence markings at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Salem
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by police in Salem
Gray whale carcass washes ashore in Cannon Beach
Whale dead for ‘at least a month’ washes ashore in Cannon Beach
U.S. 30 landslide progress.
Highway 30 reopens with two-way traffic after landslide
Firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe
Portland firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe