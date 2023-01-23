Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens

Steffens was booked into the Lewis County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.

LCSO said an autopsy will be scheduled to confirm the cause of death. No more information has been released.

LCSO asks anyone with information to call them at (360) 748-9286, or to call the Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.

