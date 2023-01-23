Marion Co. sheriff says area roads ‘extremely’ icy, don’t drive midnight to early morning

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers in the county to stay off the roads between midnight and the early morning while “extremely” icy conditions last, they announced Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said ice has already caused multiple crashes in the county and they expect to see the treacherous conditions each night for several days.

“Just last night since midnight we saw about 11 different crashes, some of which resulted in serious injury,” they said.

