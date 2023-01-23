Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro man confronts suspected car thieves

Southeast Holgate Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast 91st Avenue while the Major Crash Team is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-20856.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.