Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

Police on scene of deadly crash involving pedestrian
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:58 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in the Lents neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Southeast Holgate Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast 91st Avenue while the Major Crash Team is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-20856.

